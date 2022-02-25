Arduino Oplà IoT Kit now available in more languages

Arduino enthusiasts or those trying to teach others simple electronics may be interested to know that the Oplà IoT Kit is now available in more languages with Italian, Spanish, German and French translations added to the online store. The Arduino Oplà IoT Kit is available to purchase priced at $114 and provides an open programmable Internet of Things platform enabling you to create a wide variety of different projects.

The Oplà Kit contains all the hardware necessary to create eight connected applications, access to an online platform with assembly instructions, and a 12-month subscription to the Arduino Create Maker Plan.

“The Oplà IoT Kit is a very powerful and fully featured learning tool. It’s also got everything an experienced maker needs for a connected project, of course, but if you’re new to Arduino the Oplà is a fantastic introduction. The kit is supported by its very own website, which offers getting started guides for the bundled MKR IoT Carrier and for Arduino Cloud. The entire kit is all about building IoT projects, so the Cloud is an essential part of that, and it’s important to learn your way around it just as much as the hardware and sensors.”

“This kit is perfect for beginners with basic DIY experience, while more advanced users can leverage it to customize and hack their smart applications and devices, with full control of their data and processes. No soldering is required with the Oplà IoT Kit, which is based on a MKR IoT carrier with an OLED color display, on-board environmental sensors and capacitive touch buttons. The kit also includes a MKR WiFi 1010 board, a circular plastic enclosure and supporting accessories, such as two cables, a motion sensor, a moisture sensor, and a USB cable. “

Source : AB blog

