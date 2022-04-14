Steam Deck handheld connected to external AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT GPU

If you are looking to play 4K games from your new Valve Steam Deck handheld console without waiting for the as yet unavailable Deck Dock. You might be interested in a new project created by YouTube ETA Prime who has connected a powerful AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics card to the Steam Deck using its M.2 PCI-Express x4 socket to play games in 4K.

Check out the video below to learn more about the modification which allows the handheld console to use the power of the AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT to play games such as Cyberpunk or Elden Ring in glorious 4K resolutions.

Steam Deck connected to AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT

The Valve Steam Deck was officially launched on February 25th 2022 and is currently available in three different versions with prices starting from $399 or £350 or €419. The handheld console runs the SteamOS 3.0 operating system and is equipped within AMD custom AP you featuring a Zen 2 CPU with 4-core, 8-threads and variable frequency @ 2.4–3.5 GHz.

Fitted with a 7 inch touchscreen LCD providing a resolution of 1280 x 800 pixels the handheld console is capable of up to 8K resolutions at 60 Hz or 4K at 120 Hz when docked and connected to a large screen TV or monitor. Although the Steam Deck Dock is not currently available and if you would like to enjoy 4K gaming in the meantime you’ll need to attach an external graphics card is done by ETA Prime.

“We attached an external GPU to the steam deck and it works! In this video, we see how the steam deck performs with an external M.2 Video card. The Radeon RX 6900XT is overkill for the steam deck but I could not get any Nvidia Graphics card working yet so the 3080 and 3090 were out of the question for now. So can we game at 4K on the steam deck with an external Video card attached?

Let’s find out. By the way we did have to use Windows 11 on The Deck for this to work right now”

Source : ETA Prime

