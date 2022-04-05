Valve starts “ramping up” Steam Deck deliveries

Gamers patiently waiting to get their hands on Valve’s Steam Deck console will be pleased to know that Valve is increasing Steam Deck deliveries and has this week said they are “ramping up Steam Deck shipments and will be sending more order availability emails every week“.

The first Steam Deck handheld consoles started arriving in the hands of those that had pre-ordered the hardware back in February 2022. Now it seems that Valve is working to clear the backlog as quickly as possible and is increasing production to fill demand.

The Valve Steam Deck games console is now available to preorder priced from $399, with increased storage options available and price points of $529 and $649. The Valve Steam Deck is powered by a Zen 2 4c/8t, 2.4-3.5GHz (up to 448 GFlops FP32) processor supported by 16 GB LPDDR5 on-board RAM (5500 MT/s dual-channel) with graphics supplied by a 8 RDNA 2 CUs, 1.0-1.6GHz (up to 1.6 TFlops FP32).

Steam Deck deliveries

“Welcome to Q2! We’ve just sent out the first set of order emails to Q2 reservers (in order of reservation time). Starting today we’re ramping up Steam Deck shipments, and will be sending more order availability emails every week. Sometimes even twice a week!”

Source : Twitter

