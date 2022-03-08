New Steam Deck orders will not ship until after Q3 2022

If you are hoping to get you a hands-on one of the new Valve Steam Deck handheld consoles. You may be disappointed to learn that Valve has updated the official Steam Deck website revealing that any new orders/reservations will now start shipping out after Q3 2022. So expect to receive your handheld gaming PC sometime between October and December 2022.

So if you are hoping to get one for the holiday season now would be a good time to place your reservation and pay your $5 deposit. If some reason when your turn in line arrives and you decide not to take advantage of your reservation slot Valve will refund your $5 deposit and your slot will be passed to the next customer in line.

Order availability has been updated to Q3 2022 for all three systems as shown in the screenshot below. Valve has partnered with AMD to create Steam Deck’s custom APU, optimized for handheld gaming. It is a Zen 2 + RDNA 2 powerhouse, delivering more than enough performance to run the latest AAA games in a very efficient power envelope.

To learn more about the Steam Deck and compatible games that have been optimized to play on the handheld console jump over to the official Steam Store by following the link below.

Source : Valve

