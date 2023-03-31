ASUS Chromebox 5 Thunderbolt 4 mini PC

ASUS has introduced its new Red Dot Design Award-winning Chromebox 5 mini PC this week confirming that the computer will be equipped with the ability to support connections to up to four 4K monitors via a combination of its two HDMI ports, DisplayPort 1.4 and Thunderbolt 4. Thunderbolt 4 provides users with speeds of up to 40 Gbps, along with DisplayPort 1.4 support and the mini PC also features a optional handy 15-watt Qi-certified wireless charger. Features of the ASUS Chromebox 5 include a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor supported by up to 32 GB DDR4 3200 memory together with Intel Iris Xe graphics.

” ASUS Chromebox 5 can support up to four 4K displays for stunning visuals and efficient productivity, and is the first Chromebox to feature an optional integrated 15-watt Qi-certified wireless charger that allows users to charge supported devices such as smart phones and earbuds simply by placing them on the top cover. With full support for Android apps from Google Play, ASUS Chromebox 5 allows users to easily download and experience all their favorite apps. The compact chassis can be stood on its side, laid flat, or VESA-mounted on a vertical surface, allowing ASUS Chromebox 5 to be used in a variety of environments, including schools, offices, and retail.”

ASUS Chromebox 5

“ASUS Chromebox 5 is the first Chromebox to feature an optional integrated 15-watt wireless charger, allowing users to charge compatible smartphones and tablets without the need for cumbersome cables. This Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) Qi-certified charger meets the highest standards of quality and performance for fast and efficient charging. The Foreign Object Detection (FOD) feature ensures safe charging and protects devices by deactivating the charger when non-compatible hardware is detected.”

“ASUS Chromebox 5 offers intuitive IT management for businesses and individuals via Google Chrome Enterprise. IT administrators can use Google Admin Console to easily manage and monitor a fleet of ChromeOS devices from a single dashboard. Plus, provides multilayered defense to ensure that confidential data and other information remain secure. Additionally, Zero-Touch-Enrollment streamlines the setup process, so the machine can be up and running in minimal time.”

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet by ASUS, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always. In the meantime jump over to the official company website by following the link below for more information, full specifications and availability.

Source : ASUS





