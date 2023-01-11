MSI MAG321QR-QD Quantum Dot IPS 170Hz gaming monitor

This month MSI has introduced a new gaming monitor in the form of the MSI MAG321QR-QD offering gamers a 170Hz gaming monitor with a 31.5 inch display equipped with NVIDIA G-Sync technology, a 1ms response time and 170 Hz refresh rate. Other features include a contrast ratio of 1200:1 400 HDR brightness, 16:9 aspect ratio and a resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels.

170Hz gaming monitor

“MSI, the world’s leading manufacturer of true gaming hardware, is proudly expanding the hardware possibilities for all gamers. We’re proudly introducing the latest addition to MSI’s renowned QD series monitor – MAG321QR-QD. Equipped with a 1440p resolution IPS panel, it gives you a great viewing angle and clear image quality thanks to MSI’s quantum dot technology. The color performance of MAG321QR-QD is fantastic. The color volume reaches 97% Adobe RGB and 98% DCI-P3 and presents the most vivid colors in default Premium Color Mode. MSI also prepared built-in color limitation modes for those gamers who prefer the precise colors of productivity work.”

“MSI’s renowned console mode has also been upgraded on this monitor for the latest next-gen console update. The MAG321QR-QD can perfectly support MSI’s console mode with a new update of VRR function support. It let users fully enjoy gaming on next-gen consoles without sacrificing image quality and suffer from screen tearing. Meanwhile, MSI also released another 32-inch 1440p monitor G321Q with the latest updated console mode function for different options. This monitor is also equipped with 170 Hz high refresh rate IPS panel for stunning image quality. Always improving, MSI will keep challenging itself in the design of gaming monitors, and ensure that you are always one step ahead of your opponents.”

Source : MSI





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals