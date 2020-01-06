New NVIDIA G-Sync 360Hz Esports displays showcased at CES 2020

At CES 2020 this week NVIDIA has announced G-SYNC Esports displays offering gamers a 360Hz refresh rate for unparalleled smoothness, lower system latency for faster reaction times, and a 24.5 inch 1080p form factor to keep every pixel of action in your field of view.

“First introduced in 2013, NVIDIA G-SYNC is best known for its innovative Variable Refresh Rate technology that eliminates tearing by synchronizing the refresh rate of the display with the GPU’s frame rate. Since then, G-SYNC processors have added new display technologies to accelerate esports panels, including dynamic overdrive to enhance player perception, custom-tuned firmware to improve image quality for better target acquisition, and now 360Hz refresh rates for rapid reaction time.

While esports pros previously accepted frame tearing on their display in order to avoid waiting for the next frame to update, with G-SYNC’s 360Hz and Variable Refresh Rate technologies, frames refresh so fast–in less than 3ms–esports pros can get both tear-free frames and incredibly low latency.

NVIDIA’s focus on delivering industry leading esports products has been guided by deep research in understanding the relationship between PC technology and player competitiveness. Over the last few years, our research team has conducted studies to understand how FPS, Hz, and system latency affect aiming tasks in first person shooters. Based on our research, which was published at SIGGRAPH ASIA in November 2019, we found that higher FPS/HZ and lower system latency makes a significant difference.”

Source: NVIDIA

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals