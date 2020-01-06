Intel NUC 9 Extreme Ghost Canyon mini modular gaming PC

Intel has unveiled a new Intel NUC mini modular gaming PC in the form of the Intel NUC 9 Extreme Ghost Canyon PC which is capable of accommodating a full-sized desktop graphics card. As well as providing flexibility for gamers to easily upgrade components by swapping out the CPU, GPU, memory, storage, and ports with a minimum of effort.

Ghost Canyon NUC sports a 5-liter form factor, 45-watt CPU and a power supply actually built into the little chassis and will be based on the core on Intel’s Compute Element technology, which will allow for easy future CPU upticks.

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always. You can expect more details to be made available during the official Intel press conference later today.

Source: Koolshare : Engadget

