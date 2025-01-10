LattePanda 3 Delta Mini Gaming PC Build: Compact, Affordable and Powerful SBC

Using the LattePanda 3 Delta micro x86 compute module and a handful of carefully chosen components, this compact gaming PC build project by ETA Prime showcases how much power can be packed into a small form factor. But, as with any ambitious DIY endeavor, there are trade-offs to consider. While this setup may not replace a high-end gaming rig, it opens the door to a world of possibilities for those willing to experiment.

By combining the LattePanda 3 Delta micro x86 compute module with the AMD Radeon RX 6400 GPU, you can build a small yet capable DIY gaming setup.Powered by the Linux-based Bazzai OS, the games system offers functionality similar to the Steam Deck, providing portability and versatility.

DIY Steam Style Games Machine

TL;DR Key Takeaways : The DIY gaming machine combines the LattePanda 3 Delta micro x86 compute module with the AMD Radeon RX 6400 GPU, offering a compact and portable gaming solution.

Key hardware includes an 8-core CPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB M.2 SSD, and a PCIe x4 slot, though the slot limits the use of more powerful GPUs.

It can run modern games like *Cyberpunk 2077* and *Spider-Man Remastered* at low to medium settings, but the RX 6400’s 4GB VRAM and CPU face performance constraints in demanding titles.

The Linux-based Bazzai OS provides a Steam Deck-like experience with features such as TDP control, performance overlays, and automatic game settings.

This build is ideal for enthusiasts experimenting with small form factor gaming PCs but is not suited for high-performance gaming needs.

Hardware Components: Building the Core

The heart of this DIY gaming machine is the LattePanda 3 Delta (N305), a micro x86 compute module designed for compact yet powerful computing. Its key specifications include:

8 cores and 16 threads for efficient multitasking and gaming performance.

for efficient multitasking and gaming performance. 16GB of RAM to handle modern games and applications smoothly.

to handle modern games and applications smoothly. A primer carrier board equipped with USB 3, Ethernet, HDMI, M.2 slots, and a PCIe x4 slot for expandability.

The PCIe x4 slot is a critical feature, allowing the integration of the AMD Radeon RX 6400 GPU. This low-profile graphics card comes with 4GB of VRAM, which is sufficient for running many modern games at lower settings. For storage, a 1TB M.2 SSD ensures fast load times and ample space for your game library.

To maintain stable performance, the system employs an active cooling solution with a fan. This cooling setup allows the CPU and GPU to operate at higher thermal design power (TDP) levels, which is essential for gaming. However, the PCIe x4 slot limits the use of more powerful GPUs, making the RX 6400 a practical yet constrained choice for this build.

Performance Highlights: What Can It Handle?

This compact gaming machine is capable of running a variety of modern titles, including God of War Ragnarok, Spider-Man Remastered, and *Cyberpunk 2077*. These games can be played at low to medium settings, thanks to AMD’s frame generation technology, which helps optimize performance. However, the RX 6400’s 4GB VRAM can become a bottleneck in graphically intensive games, often resulting in warnings about insufficient memory.

The CPU, while impressive for its size, also faces challenges in processing-heavy games like Street Fighter 6 and Forza Horizon 5. These limitations mean that while the system can handle a wide range of games, it is not designed for high-end gaming performance. Users should adjust their expectations and focus on titles that are less demanding or can run well at reduced settings.

LattePanda 3 Delta Mini SBC

Dive deeper into games PC systems with other articles and guides we have written below.

Operating System and Features: Steam Deck-Like Functionality

The Bazzai OS, a Linux-based operating system, is tailored to provide a user experience similar to the Steam Deck. It includes several features that enhance usability and gaming performance:

TDP control for managing power consumption and optimizing performance.

for managing power consumption and optimizing performance. Performance overlays that provide real-time system monitoring during gameplay.

that provide real-time system monitoring during gameplay. Automatic game settings that default to Steam Deck presets for a seamless experience.

These features simplify the gaming setup process and make the system more accessible to users. However, some games may require additional configuration to run smoothly, and the hardware limitations of the build can affect overall performance. Despite these trade-offs, Bazzai OS offers a streamlined and functional interface for gaming enthusiasts.

Build Considerations: Balancing Strengths and Weaknesses

This DIY gaming PC demonstrates the potential of small form factor builds while highlighting certain trade-offs. Key strengths and weaknesses include:

Strengths: A compact design that saves space, cost-effective components, and the ability to run modern games at lower settings.

A compact design that saves space, cost-effective components, and the ability to run modern games at lower settings. Weaknesses: Limited by the PCIe x4 slot, the RX 6400’s 4GB VRAM, and the CPU’s performance in demanding titles.

For hobbyists and tech enthusiasts, this build offers an exciting opportunity to experiment with compact gaming machines. It showcases what is achievable in a small form factor while remaining relatively affordable. However, it is not the ideal solution for users seeking a high-performance gaming experience. Instead, it serves as a proof of concept for those interested in exploring the possibilities of DIY gaming.

A Compact Solution for Enthusiasts

The combination of the LattePanda 3 Delta, AMD Radeon RX 6400 GPU, and Bazzai OS creates a compact gaming machine that delivers surprising capability for its size. While the hardware limitations—such as the PCIe x4 slot and constrained CPU and GPU performance—restrict its potential, this build is an excellent project for enthusiasts who enjoy experimenting with small form factor PCs.

If you are interested in exploring the world of DIY gaming and are willing to work within the system’s constraints, this build is worth considering. However, for those seeking a more robust and versatile gaming experience, alternatives like the Steam Deck or higher-end gaming PCs may be better suited to your needs.

Media Credit: ETA PRIME



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals