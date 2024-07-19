Flintlock The Siege of Dawn game launches on PC and consoles

New Zealand-based developer A44 Games, in collaboration with publisher Kepler Interactive, has launched its latest Action-RPG, Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn. This highly anticipated game is now available on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store), and Xbox Game Pass & PC Game Pass.

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn is a bold new Action-RPG that immerses players in a beautiful yet perilous world where magic and gunpowder collide. Players will take on the role of Nor Vanek, a determined warrior, and her mystical companion, Enki. Together, they find themselves in a relentless battle against the gods and their menacing Army of the Dead.

Gameplay and Features

The game offers a unique blend of combat mechanics, combining explosive gunpowder-based abilities with powerful magic. Players must hone their combat skills to reclaim the lost City of Dawn as the world around them plunges into chaos. Key features include:

Unique Combat System: Use a mix of gunpowder and magic to defeat enemies.

Use a mix of gunpowder and magic to defeat enemies. Exploration: Discover unique locations and liberate besieged hamlets to restore order.

Discover unique locations and liberate besieged hamlets to restore order. Character Development: Upgrade powerful gear with unique perks and abilities.

Upgrade powerful gear with unique perks and abilities. Compelling Storyline: Engage in a narrative where Nor must become more than a soldier to save humanity.

Availability and Pricing

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn is available now on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store) for $39.99 / £34.99. Additionally, the game is accessible through Xbox Game Pass & PC Game Pass, providing a convenient option for subscribers.

Deluxe Edition

For those seeking an enhanced experience, a physical Deluxe Edition is available for purchase for Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 from select retailers via Maximum Entertainment. This edition includes:

The full game

Digital soundtrack

Digital artbook

Additional DLC cosmetic content for Nor

Champions Pistol and Champions Axe

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn stands out in the crowded Action-RPG genre due to its unique blend of magic and gunpowder, compelling storyline, and engaging combat mechanics. The game’s rich world-building and character development offer players an immersive experience that keeps them coming back for more.



