Geeky Gadgets

The Latest Technology News



Flintlock The Siege of Dawn game launches on PC and consoles

By

Flintlock The Siege of Dawn Xbox PS5

New Zealand-based developer A44 Games, in collaboration with publisher Kepler Interactive, has launched its latest Action-RPG, Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn. This highly anticipated game is now available on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store), and Xbox Game Pass & PC Game Pass.

Flintlock The Siege of Dawn :

  • Action-RPG set in a world where magic and gunpowder collide.
  • Players control Nor Vanek and her mystical companion, Enki.
  • The game features a relentless battle against the gods and their Army of the Dead.
  • Available on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store), and Xbox Game Pass & PC Game Pass.
  • Priced at $39.99 / £34.99.
  • A physical Deluxe Edition is available with additional content.

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn is a bold new Action-RPG that immerses players in a beautiful yet perilous world where magic and gunpowder collide. Players will take on the role of Nor Vanek, a determined warrior, and her mystical companion, Enki. Together, they find themselves in a relentless battle against the gods and their menacing Army of the Dead.

Watch this video on YouTube.

Gameplay and Features

The game offers a unique blend of combat mechanics, combining explosive gunpowder-based abilities with powerful magic. Players must hone their combat skills to reclaim the lost City of Dawn as the world around them plunges into chaos. Key features include:

  • Unique Combat System: Use a mix of gunpowder and magic to defeat enemies.
  • Exploration: Discover unique locations and liberate besieged hamlets to restore order.
  • Character Development: Upgrade powerful gear with unique perks and abilities.
  • Compelling Storyline: Engage in a narrative where Nor must become more than a soldier to save humanity.

Availability and Pricing

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn is available now on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store) for $39.99 / £34.99. Additionally, the game is accessible through Xbox Game Pass & PC Game Pass, providing a convenient option for subscribers.

Deluxe Edition

For those seeking an enhanced experience, a physical Deluxe Edition is available for purchase for Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 from select retailers via Maximum Entertainment. This edition includes:

  • The full game
  • Digital soundtrack
  • Digital artbook
  • Additional DLC cosmetic content for Nor
  • Champions Pistol and Champions Axe

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn stands out in the crowded Action-RPG genre due to its unique blend of magic and gunpowder, compelling storyline, and engaging combat mechanics. The game’s rich world-building and character development offer players an immersive experience that keeps them coming back for more.

Filed Under: Gaming News



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals


Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn about our Disclosure Policy.
Geeky Gadgets