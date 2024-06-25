Gigabyte AMD Radeon PRO W7000 Series graphics cards

GIGABYTE has launched its latest AMD Radeon PRO W7000 series workstation graphics cards, including the flagship GIGABYTE Radeon PRO W7900 Dual Slot AI TOP 48G and the GIGABYTE Radeon PRO W7800 AI TOP 32G. These innovative graphics cards are powered by AMD RDNA 3 architecture and offer substantial memory capacities of 48 GB and 32 GB of GDDR6 memory, respectively. Designed for workstation professionals, creators, and AI developers, these graphics cards promise exceptional performance and reliability.

Key Takeaways Launch of AMD Radeon PRO W7000 series graphics cards by GIGABYTE.

Flagship models: GIGABYTE Radeon PRO W7900 Dual Slot AI TOP 48G and GIGABYTE Radeon PRO W7800 AI TOP 32G.

Powered by AMD RDNA 3 architecture.

Memory capacities of 48 GB and 32 GB of GDDR6 memory.

ECC memory error correction technology for reliable computing.

Support for DisplayPort 2.1 technology and AMD Radiance Display Engine.

Stunning visuals with up to 68 billion colors at up to 8K 165 Hz.

AI TOP UTILITY application for enhanced work efficiency.

The AMD Radeon PRO W7000 series graphics cards are crafted with premium-grade components, ensuring incredible stability and endurance. With up to 48 GB of GDDR6 memory per card, users can achieve a memory capacity of up to 192 GB in a system with four cards installed. The inclusion of ECC memory error correction technology ensures accurate and reliable computing results, providing a significant advantage for professional workstation computing and large AI model workloads.

From industrial product design to automotive and aerospace, the new graphics cards streamline design and manufacturing workflows. They enable professional users to tackle demanding, large-scale photorealistic architectural, engineering, and construction projects in real-time while multitasking with ease. The support for DisplayPort 2.1 technology and the AMD Radiance Display Engine delivers stunning visuals with up to 68 billion colors at up to 8K 165 Hz, ensuring exceptional color accuracy and clarity.

To further enhance work efficiency, GIGABYTE introduces the AI TOP UTILITY exclusive application. This data-visualized intuitive interface allows users to easily grasp LLM optimization progress and hardware status, and quickly adjust relevant fine-tuning settings. This significantly simplifies operation procedures and efficiently drives AI workloads, making it an invaluable tool for professionals.

Pricing and Availability

The GIGABYTE Radeon PRO W7000 series graphics cards are now available for purchase. The flagship GIGABYTE Radeon PRO W7900 Dual Slot AI TOP 48G is priced at a premium, reflecting its top-tier performance and features. The GIGABYTE Radeon PRO W7800 AI TOP 32G offers a more affordable option while still delivering exceptional performance. Both models are available through authorized GIGABYTE retailers and distributors.

The launch of the AMD Radeon PRO W7000 series graphics cards by GIGABYTE marks a significant advancement in workstation and AI computing. With their exceptional performance, reliability, and stunning visuals, these graphics cards are poised to transform various industries, from industrial design to AI development. For professionals seeking innovative technology to enhance their workflows, the GIGABYTE Radeon PRO W7000 series is a compelling choice.

For those interested in exploring other areas, GIGABYTE offers a wide range of products and solutions tailored to meet the needs of different industries. From high-performance motherboards to innovative cooling solutions, GIGABYTE continues to push the boundaries of technology, delivering products that empower users to achieve their goals.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals