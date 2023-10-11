Building a 5L mini gaming PC capable of playing anything

If you are interested in building your very own compact 5 liter mini gaming PC equipped with an AMD Ryzen 7 7700X processor and powered by a low profile RTX 4060 graphics card. You will be pleased to know that ETA Prime has you covered and has released a fantastic video detailing his build. Enabling you to take inspiration for your very own compact gaming PC.

Building compact gaming PCs has become a popular trend among gaming enthusiasts, with the appeal lying in the challenge of fitting high-performance components into a small form factor without compromising on power or performance. This article will delve into the process of building a compact gaming PC using affordable mini ITX boards and the Ryzen 7000 series, specifically focusing on the Ryzen 7 7700x CPU.

The recent release of more affordable mini ITX boards, specifically the a620 chipset, has made it possible to build a super small form factor gaming PC. These boards are designed to fit into compact cases, making them ideal for building a compact gaming PC. One such board is the Gigabyte a620 I ax motherboard, which offers a balance of affordability and performance.

5L mini gaming PC

The heart of this compact gaming PC is the Ryzen 7 7700x CPU from the Ryzen 7000 series. This CPU offers high performance, making it ideal for gaming. It is paired with 32GB of Kingston Fury DDR5 RAM, which provides ample memory for running games and other applications. The PC also features a 2TB Aorus 7000s PCIe 4.0 M.2 SSD for storage, offering fast read and write speeds.

Cooling

Cooling is a critical aspect of any gaming PC, and even more so in a compact build where space is limited. The Thermalite AX 120 X67 cooler is used in this build. This cooler is 67mm high and has a 120mm fan, making it a perfect fit for the compact case. The graphics card is another crucial component of a gaming PC. The Gigabyte low-profile RTX 460 GPU is used in this build. This GPU requires an 8-pin PCIe power connector and fits perfectly into the compact case.

Gameplay

The PC is housed in an A24 V5 case, which is sourced from AliExpress. This case supports a dual slot low-profile GPU and a 1U Flex power supply. The power supply used in this build is a 650W fully modular Flex power supply, which provides ample power for all the components. Once the PC was assembled, it was put through a series of performance tests. The games and benchmarks used for testing included Cyberpunk 2077, Spider-Man Remastered, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, God of War, Elden Ring, The Last of Us Part One, and Starfield. The PC performed well in all tests, delivering good frame rates and resolution at 1440p.

Power

Power consumption and temperature monitoring were also conducted. The PC’s power consumption was measured at 33 watts at idle, 223 watts during average 1440p gaming, and a maximum of 294 watts. The CPU temperature during 1440p gaming averaged at 76°C, with a maximum of 82°C.

This compact gaming PC, powered by the Ryzen 7000 series, demonstrates the potential of small form factor PCs. It offers high performance in a compact package, making it an excellent choice for gamers who are short on space or who prefer a minimalist setup. The use of affordable mini ITX boards and other cost-effective components makes this build accessible to a wide range of gamers.

Tutorial & Image Credit : ETA Prime



