OneXPlayer G1 Ryzen AI HX370 Handheld First Look

The OneXPlayer G1 is a handheld device that seamlessly merges the functionality of a gaming console with the versatility of a mini laptop. Designed to cater to users who prioritize portability and performance, it appeals to both gamers and professionals. Equipped with high-performance hardware, a detachable keyboard, and integrated gaming controls, the G1 delivers a well-rounded experience for gaming enthusiasts and productivity-focused users alike.

With its high-performance hardware, detachable keyboard, and built-in gaming controls, this device promises to redefine what it means to work hard and play harder, all while fitting comfortably in your bag. But let’s be honest—finding a device that truly delivers on both gaming and productivity often feels like chasing a unicorn. Either the performance falls short, or the portability becomes a burden. The OneXPlayer G1, however, aims to break that cycle. With its 8.8-inch high-resolution display, customizable performance settings, and thoughtful design, it’s built to adapt to your needs, whether you’re conquering AAA titles or tackling your to-do list.

Key Features at a Glance

Compact 8.8-inch Display : Features a sharp 2560×1600 resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio for crisp visuals and immersive viewing.

: Features a sharp 2560×1600 resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio for crisp visuals and immersive viewing. Powerful Hardware Options : Choose between AMD Ryzen 9 AI HX370 or Intel Ultra 7 255H CPUs, both with integrated GPUs for robust performance.

: Choose between AMD Ryzen 9 AI HX370 or Intel Ultra 7 255H CPUs, both with integrated GPUs for robust performance. Flexible Design : Includes a detachable RGB keyboard and built-in gaming controls, offering dual functionality for work and play.

: Includes a detachable RGB keyboard and built-in gaming controls, offering dual functionality for work and play. Comprehensive Connectivity : Equipped with USB 4, USB 3.2, Oculink, and other ports for seamless integration with peripherals and external GPUs.

: Equipped with USB 4, USB 3.2, Oculink, and other ports for seamless integration with peripherals and external GPUs. Optimized Gaming Performance: Supports AMD FSR and other scaling technologies to ensure smooth gameplay and enhanced visuals.

Design and Portability

The OneXPlayer G1 is carefully designed to balance portability with functionality. Its 8.8-inch display is compact enough for handheld use while offering a high resolution of 2560×1600 and a 16:10 aspect ratio, making it suitable for both immersive gaming and detailed productivity tasks. The detachable RGB keyboard, featuring a built-in touchpad and Bluetooth support, allows users to transition effortlessly between handheld and laptop modes.

For gamers, the device includes built-in controls such as a D-pad, analog sticks, and additional buttons, eliminating the need for external peripherals. This thoughtful design ensures a streamlined experience, whether you’re gaming on the go or working on important tasks.

Performance and Hardware

The OneXPlayer G1 is powered by two high-performance configurations, making sure it can handle a wide range of demanding applications:

AMD Ryzen 9 AI HX370 : Paired with the Radeon 890M integrated GPU, this configuration is ideal for users who need a balance of gaming and multitasking performance.

: Paired with the Radeon 890M integrated GPU, this configuration is ideal for users who need a balance of gaming and multitasking performance. Intel Ultra 7 255H: Features the Intel Arc 140T iGPU, delivering enhanced graphics capabilities for gaming enthusiasts.

Both configurations support adjustable TDP settings ranging from 5W to 30W, giving users control over power consumption and performance. This flexibility allows the G1 to excel in various scenarios, from running AAA games to handling esports titles. The device’s native 1200p resolution ensures smooth performance, even in graphically intensive applications.

Connectivity and I/O

The OneXPlayer G1 offers a wide array of connectivity options, making it adaptable to diverse use cases. Its ports and slots include:

MicroSD card slot : Expandable storage for additional games, files, or media.

: Expandable storage for additional games, files, or media. Two USB 4 ports : High-speed data transfer and support for external peripherals.

: High-speed data transfer and support for external peripherals. USB 3.2 port : A full-size port for connecting additional devices.

: A full-size port for connecting additional devices. Oculink connector : Enables external GPU support for enhanced gaming performance.

: Enables external GPU support for enhanced gaming performance. 3.5mm audio jack: For headphones or external audio devices.

These connectivity options make the G1 a versatile device, whether you’re expanding storage, connecting accessories, or enhancing performance with an external GPU.

Hands On First Look at the OneXPlayer G1

Gaming Performance

The G1 is engineered to deliver exceptional gaming performance, capable of running popular titles such as *Cyberpunk 2077*, *Overwatch 2*, *God of War Ragnarok*, and *Forza Horizon 5*. It uses advanced technologies like AMD FSR (FidelityFX Super Resolution) to optimize performance without compromising visual quality. These enhancements ensure smooth frame rates and an immersive gaming experience, even on a compact device.

Additionally, the adjustable TDP settings allow users to fine-tune the device’s performance based on their gaming needs, whether prioritizing battery life or maximizing power for demanding titles.

Additional Features

The OneXPlayer G1 includes a touchscreen interface, adding another layer of flexibility to its design. The touchscreen supports touch-based keyboard and trackpad functionality, allowing users to interact with the device in multiple ways. This feature is particularly useful for productivity tasks, such as document editing or browsing.

Future production models are expected to include a number row on the detachable keyboard, further enhancing its usability for tasks that require frequent numeric input. These thoughtful additions make the G1 a well-rounded device for both work and play.

Upcoming Variants

The OneXPlayer G1 will be available in two distinct configurations, tailored to meet the needs of different users:

AMD Ryzen 9 AI HX370 : Equipped with the Radeon 890M iGPU, this variant is ideal for users seeking a balance between gaming and multitasking.

: Equipped with the Radeon 890M iGPU, this variant is ideal for users seeking a balance between gaming and multitasking. Intel Ultra 7 255H: Features a reworked Alchemist-based iGPU with xmx cores, offering enhanced gaming performance for demanding titles.

These options provide flexibility, allowing users to select a model that aligns with their specific priorities, whether it’s gaming, productivity, or a combination of both.

Potential Use Cases

The OneXPlayer G1 is a versatile device that excels in a variety of scenarios, making it a compelling choice for users with diverse needs:

Gaming on the Go : Its compact size and robust hardware make it perfect for gaming during commutes, travel, or leisure time.

: Its compact size and robust hardware make it perfect for gaming during commutes, travel, or leisure time. Productivity Tasks : The detachable keyboard and high-resolution display support activities such as document editing, video conferencing, and light content creation.

: The detachable keyboard and high-resolution display support activities such as document editing, video conferencing, and light content creation. Hybrid Use: Seamlessly switch between gaming and work without compromising on performance or portability.

This adaptability ensures that the G1 can meet the demands of users who require a device capable of handling both entertainment and professional tasks.

A Device That Bridges Gaming and Productivity

The OneXPlayer G1 is now available on Indiegogo and combines portability, performance, and versatility. Its powerful hardware, customizable performance settings, and thoughtful design make it a strong contender for users seeking a compact yet capable solution. Whether you’re a gamer, a professional, or someone who values flexibility, the G1 is designed to meet your needs without sacrificing functionality or power.

