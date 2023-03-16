Raspberry Pi PiBoy XRS handheld games console reviewed

If you are searching for a Raspberry Pi powered handheld games console you might be interested to know that the official Raspberry Pi magazine website has this week published a review of the PiBoy XRS giving it an outstanding 10 out of 10. Saying it is the “perfect retro handheld system is finally here, and you can even use it to comfortably play modern games as well“.

The Raspberry Pi PiBoy XRS handheld games console is now available to purchase priced at $150 or £125 depending on your location and features a partially assembled PiBoy XRS, LiPo batteries, RPi connector face plate, quiet cooling fan, built in heat sink and screw driver. In addition to purchasing the console you will also need to provide some assembly, Raspberry Pi 4B, Micro SD Card, USB-C 3A / 5V Charger, downloadable images and games.

“Playing games is incredibly simple. Once the PiBoy image is installed, you can game basically straight away and as it’s the familiar RetroPie interface, you can easily customise it to your liking. Compatible games run smoothly thanks to the extra oomph of Raspberry Pi 4, and everything on the screen looked lovely as we played. Our kit came with the mini HDMI adapter, and we had no problems playing games on a bigger TV with it plugged in either – although, due to the graphical prowess of some games, it did look better on the smaller screen with a higher pixel density.”

“Taking design notes from the original Game Boy, Neo Geo Pocket, and just about every portable game system since the release of the Game Boy Advance, this updated kit also whacks on a second analogue stick for much improved playability. Instead of two shoulder buttons, there are now four, and while that does mean two fewer face buttons, for the vast majority of games it’s a layout we prefer. It turns out there’s a reason why handhelds went horizontal after the Game Boy.”

“Power and headphone jacks are routed to the underside of the console, with rechargeable batteries, adding up to 5600 mAh, connected to that USB-C power port for hours of play time. The standard USB and Ethernet ports are then left open at the top of the XRS for easy, if not perhaps slightly awkward, access for peripherals and memory sticks. Those pop out of a fake cartridge slot, which is a nice little design touch, especially paired with the hand-detachable cover that allows you to change out microSD cards without having to get the screwdriver back out.”

