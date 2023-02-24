PiBoy Raspberry Pi Zero handheld retro games console

Retro gamers and Raspberry Pi enthusiasts might be interested in a new handheld games console powered by the awesome Raspberry Pi Zero mini PC. The affordable PiBoy Mini console is available to preorder priced at $90 and shipping is expected to take place on May 10, 2023.

The Raspberry Pi Zero handheld games console features a 3.5″ LCD, Safe Shut Down, 640 x 480 Resolution, Large Capacity LiPo Battery, LCD DPI Mode, Built-in LiPo Charging, Up to 60fps Frame Rate, Low Battery Protection, HDMI Out, 6 Button Play, Audio Jack, Dedicated Left and Right Rear Buttons, Dedicated Start, Select and Menu Buttons and Amplified Speaker and has been specifically designed to be easy to assemble.

Measuring just 112 x 88 x 20mm in size the games console features a D-Pad, start, select, and menu buttons, A, B, X, and Y buttons and two shoulder buttons.

“PiBoy Mini is a pocketable handheld gaming system powered by a Raspberry Pi Zero or Pi Zero 2. It utilizes the DPI mode of the Raspberry Pi which allows games to run at frame rates up to 60fps without affecting the performance of the RPi. It includes an accurate D-pad, 6 button play with dedicated Select, Start and Menu buttons. PiBoy Mini fully manages the Raspberry Pi with safe shut down. Built-in calibration and test menus make setup a snap. “

“PiBoy Mini comes partially assembled. Just add a Raspberry Pi Zero or Pi Zero 2. Easy to assemble and setup for a complete beginner. No soldering required.”

