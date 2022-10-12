Nintendo Switch gamers searching for a convenient way to help keep their Switch games console charged while away from the grid, might be interested in a new magnetic battery pack specifically designed for the Switch handheld console. Designed by the engineers at Remotto based in Barcelona, Spain the Nintendo Switch battery pack is now available to back on Kickstarter and has already raised its required pledge goal with still 33 days remaining on its campaign.

Offering a handy 3-in-1 Switch battery pack the 5,000 mAh battery offers gamers over 9 hours of extra gaming and one full Switch charge. While the larger 10,000 magnetic battery pack offers over 18 hours of gameplay and two full Switch charges. Us the battery to charge the main console , JoyCon controllers and more. Early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $ or £29 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 34% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

Nintendo Switch battery pack

With the assumption that the Enerjoy crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2023. To learn more about the Enerjoy Nintendo Switch magnetic battery pack project watch the promotional video below.

“We are experienced Battery Pack Developers, always focused on quality, versatility and best comfort experiences, that’s why we created ENERJOY. We are a power bank company developers, with more than 100k units sold in the past two years. We have been always facing risks and challenges, but we are very confident in our ability to deliver a high-value product to all our backers on time. We have been working more than a year in this product, both our team and factory, to launch the product with the certainty that everything will work fine.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the Nintendo Switch magnetic battery pack, jump over to the official Enerjoy crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

