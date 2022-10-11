Nier Automata Nintendo Switch tech review by Digital Foundry

If you are interested in learning more about what you can expect from the Nier Automata Nintendo Switch End of YoRHa Edition. You will be pleased to know that the team over at Digital Foundry have carried out an in-depth tech review for your viewing pleasure analysing the performance, gameplay and graphics of the game.

“NieR:Automata The End of YoRHa Edition is the Nintendo Switch version of NieR:Automata, an award-winning post-apocalyptic action RPG that has achieved deep-rooted popularity around the world. Invaders from another world attack without warning, unleashing a new type of threat: weapons known as “machine lifeforms.” In the face of this insurmountable threat, mankind is driven from Earth and takes refuge on the Moon. As 2B, a member of the newly organized android military force YoRHa, players will immerse themselves in a ferocious battle to take back the planet.”

Nier Automata Nintendo Switch

“Although it’s hardly state-of-the-art in terms of its rendering, Nier Automata pushed the last-gen base consoles hard – so we approached a Nintendo Switch port with some trepidation. Has conversion house Virtous managed to deliver another ‘impossible port’ for the Nintendo hybrid? Just how did the developer manage to get the game running on Switch at all? Oliver Mackenzie has answers.”

Source : Digital Foundry



