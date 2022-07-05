NieR Automata The End of YoRHa Edition launches October 6th

Nintendo has this week announced the highly anticipated arrival of the NieR Automata The End of YoRHa Edition on Nintendo Switch will take place in a few months time on October 6, 2022. The game is now available to preorder and offers a chance to own the award-winning post-apocalyptic action RPG that has achieved deep-rooted popularity around the world. If you have not already played it, I highly recommend adding it to your library.

NieR Automata The End of YoRHa Edition

“Invaders from another world attack without warning, unleashing a new type of threat: weapons known as “machine lifeforms.” In the face of this insurmountable threat, mankind is driven from Earth and takes refuge on the Moon.

As 2B, a member of the newly organized android military force YoRHa, players will immerse themselves in a ferocious battle to take back the planet. Experience a captivating story that goes beyond simple entertainment, inspiring a wide array of emotions as it unfolds through genre blending action in a beautifully desolate open world.”

“This product includes the content of the “3C3C1D119440927” DLC.* Three types of colosseums are included, and three types of costumes based on characters from the related title, NieR Replicant, can be obtained as rewards. To enjoy this content you will need to have progressed a certain way into the main story of the game. There are also some scenes during the progression of the main game scenario in which this content cannot be accessed.”

Source : Nintendo

