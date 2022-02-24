NieR Automata anime series under development

Square Enix has announced a new NieR Automata anime series is currently under development based on the action role-playing game directed by Yoko Taro and released back in 2017. The news was announced during the games 5th anniversary lifestream which revealed the series will adapt the story of 2B, 9S, and A2; three combat androids in the year 11945 AD. Check out the teaser trailer below which accompanied the announcement.

Unfortunately very few details of been made available and it is unclear who will be directing the adaptation or how many episodes the series will consist of. But as soon as more details are made available we will keep you up to speed as always.

NieR: Automata anime series

The NieR Automata game is available to play on PlayStation, Xbox and PC and allows players to take control of combat androids from the YoRHa and is set in an open world ready to explore.

“Nier: Automata shares the post-apocalyptic setting of Nier, taking place thousands of years after the game’s fourth ending. The universe of Nier takes place in an alternate timeline within the Drakengard series. While carrying over the Drakengard tradition of a dark atmosphere and branching storylines, no direct narrative connection is shared between Nier: Automata and the rest of the series.”

“Pitted in an unrelenting war against extraterrestrial machines for the fate of humanity and whose lives are irrevocably transformed through the discovery of a terrible secret.”

Source : Square Enix : Polygon : Twitter

