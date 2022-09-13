Netflix Entergalactic Kid Cudi animated series premiers September 30

Netflix has released a new trailer for the upcoming adult animated series Entergalactic created by Kid Cudi which will be premiering on the Netflix streaming service later this month and available to watch from September 30, 2022. The animated series will launch alongside the new album from Kid Cudi.

Entergalactic is the eighth album from Kid Cudi and the Netflix series stars the voice acting skills of Scott Mescudi, Jessica Williams, Timothée Chalamet, Ty Dolla Sign, Laura Harrier, Vanessa Hudgens, Christopher Abbott, 070 Shake, Teyana Taylor, Jaden Smith, Keith David, Arturo Castro and Macaulay Culkin.

“Jabari is a charming, streetwear-clad artist on the cusp of real success. After a chance run-in with his cool new photographer neighbor, Meadow, Jabari has to figure out whether he can make space for love in his life.”

Netflix has been releasing lots of trailers recently providing a glimpse at what you can expect from the new films and TV series that will be arriving on the streaming platform in the next few months. Some of the more highly anticipated presentations include : Glass Onion A Knives Out Mystery, The Good Nurse, All Quiet on the Western Front and Cyberpunk Edgerunners which premiered this week and is now available to watch on Netflix.

