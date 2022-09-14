The Stranger film premiers on Netflix next month

Netflix has released a new trailer for its new film The Stranger which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival 2022 and will be premiering globally on the Netflix streaming service next month during October 2022. The Stranger film features a storyline that revolves around two strangers who strike up a conversation on a long journey. Offering viewers a “psychological crime film that took audiences into a place that was hidden” says writer and director Thomas M. Wright.

“One, a suspect in an unsolved missing person’s case; the other, an undercover operative on his trail. Their uneasy friendship is at the core of this tightly wrought thriller, based on the true story of one of the largest investigations and undercover operations in Australia.”

The Stranger Netflix

“I centered the film on people who didn’t know the victim, but who devoted years of their lives – and their mental and physical health – to them; because though violence is the reason for this film, it is not its subject. Its subject is the connections between people. That means that, for me, this is a film defined by empathy. The ‘Stranger’ of the title could stand for the person responsible for this crime, the victim, those affected by their loss, or the central character in the film — whose name we never learn; or it could stand for the nameless individuals who, in the end, resolve the film.”

“For an independent Australian film to premiere in the Official Selection in Cannes, and then be brought to the largest audience anywhere as a Netflix film, is unprecedented. We couldn’t be more proud of this film and to be partnering with Netflix to release it to an international audience.”

Source : Netflix

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals