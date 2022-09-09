Glass Onion A Knives Out Mystery teaser trailer released by Netflix

Netflix has released a new trailer for the second film in the Knives Out franchise, Glass Onion A Knives Out Mystery which will premiere in cinemas throughout the United States during November 2022 and will arrive on the Netflix streaming service on December 23, 2022.

A sequel to the original Knives Out film that premiered back in 2019, Daniel Craig returns in his role as Benoit Blanc, a master detective taking on a new case and is joined by Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline with Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista.”Tech billionaire Miles Bron invites his friends for a getaway on his private Greek island. When someone turns up dead, Detective Benoit Blanc is put on the case”

” You’re invited to put the pieces together. In the follow-up to Rian Johnson’s Knives Out, Detective Benoit Blanc travels to Greece to peel back the layers of a mystery involving a new cast of colorful suspects. “

Glass Onion A Knives Out Mystery

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will premiere at the 47th Toronto International Film Festival on September 10th, 2022, and wil be released in select cinemas during November 2022, before streaming on Netflix, December 23, 2022.”

Source : Netflix

