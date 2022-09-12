Star Wars Andor series new teaser trailer released by Disney

Star Wars fans patiently waiting for the arrival of the new Andor series offering a spin-off, prequel to the Star Wars Rogue One film released back in 2016. Will be pleased to know that Disney has released a new teaser trailer announcing that three episodes will be made available to watch on September 21 with the remaining nine being released weekly until November 23, 2022.

Disney has already confirmed that a second season of Andor is currently in development providing another 12 episodes which lead up to the start of the events of Rogue One and will conclude the Andor series.

The Star Wars Disney Andor series sees Diego Luna who reprises his Rogue One role as Cassian Andor together with Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, and Fiona Shaw.

“Beginning five years before the events of Rogue One (2016), the series follows an ensemble cast of characters during the time that a Rebel Alliance is forming in opposition to the Galactic Empire. One of these characters is Cassian Andor, a thief who becomes a revolutionary and eventually joins the Rebellion.”

Star Wars Andor series

Captain Cassian Jeron Andor is a pilot, intelligence officer for the Rebel Alliance, and leader of Rogue One, a rebel unit which steals the plans to the Death Star, a weapon powerful enough to destroy a planet.

Source : Disney

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals