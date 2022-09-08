The Good Nurse thriller premiers on Netflix October 26

Netflix has released a new trailer for its upcoming crime drama thriller The Good Nurse starring Jessica Chastain, Eddie Redmayne, Nnamdi Asomugha, Noah Emmerich, and Kim Dickens. Directed by Tobias Lindholm and written by Krysty Wilson-Cairns the new film is based on the book of the same name written by Charles Graeber and published in 2013.

” Suspicious that her colleague (Academy Award Winner Eddie Redmayne) is responsible for a series of mysterious patient deaths, a nurse (Academy Award Winner Jessica Chastain) risks her own life to uncover the truth in this gripping thriller based on true events. “

The Good Nurse

“Amy, a compassionate nurse and single mother struggling with a life-threatening heart condition, is stretched to her physical and emotional limits by the hard and demanding night shifts at the ICU. But help arrives when Charlie Cullen, a thoughtful and empathetic fellow nurse, starts at her unit.”

“While sharing long nights at the hospital, the two develop a strong and devoted friendship, and for the first time in years, Amy truly has faith in her and her young daughters’ future. But after a series of mysterious patient deaths sets off an investigation that points to Charlie as the prime suspect, Amy is forced to risk her life and the safety of her children to uncover the truth.”

“The Good Nurse will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 11, 2022, and is scheduled to be released in the United States on October 19, 2022, before its streaming release on October 26, 2022, by Netflix.”

Source : Netflix

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals