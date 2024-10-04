Corsair K70 CORE TKL Series Keyboards

Corsair, one of the leading names in gaming peripherals, has once again raised the bar in keyboard innovation with the release of the K70 CORE TKL series. Featuring two new models, the K70 CORE TKL and the K70 CORE TKL WIRELESS, Corsair aims to provide gamers with a compact yet powerful option for their setups. The keyboards build on the legacy of the K70 series while delivering several key improvements, including a refined typing experience, superior connectivity options, and an updated design that prioritizes comfort and usability.

The new K70 CORE TKL series caters to the needs of professional and casual gamers alike by maintaining the original high standards of Corsair keyboards while introducing new features that enhance gameplay. From ultra-fast wireless performance to improved sound dampening, Corsair’s latest releases reflect a thoughtful blend of cutting-edge technology and practical functionality, ensuring the ultimate gaming experience.

Corsair K70 CORE TKL Series

Key Takeaways : Corsair introduces two new tenkeyless models, K70 CORE TKL and K70 CORE TKL WIRELESS, as part of its K70 CORE series.

New Corsair MLX Red v2 switches offer smoother, more satisfying typing with up to 80 million keystrokes.

Sound dampening foam reduces noise, creating an enhanced typing experience with fewer distractions.

K70 CORE TKL WIRELESS uses SLIPSTREAM WIRELESS for ultra-fast connectivity and extended battery life of up to 2,400 hours over Bluetooth.

FlashTap technology provides a competitive edge for gamers through efficient key pressing modes.

Game Mode locks unwanted keys, optimizes settings for distraction-free gaming, and includes customizable RGB lighting.

Magnetic cushioned palm rest and a multi-function rotary dial add comfort and convenience to the gaming experience.

The K70 CORE TKL and K70 CORE TKL WIRELESS keyboards are designed with a tenkeyless (TKL) layout, which means they are more compact than full-sized keyboards, eliminating the number pad on the right side. This smaller profile is ideal for gamers who want more desk space for broader mouse movement, and it makes the keyboards highly portable for gamers on the go.

One of the standout features of the new K70 CORE TKL keyboards is the Corsair MLX Red v2 switches. Pre-lubricated to deliver a smooth and responsive keystroke, these switches are built to endure, with an impressive durability rating of up to 80 million clicks. The MLX Red v2 switches provide a quiet yet tactile response, allowing gamers to execute precise movements in-game without the distracting noise often associated with mechanical keyboards.

To further improve the typing experience, Corsair has also included two layers of sound dampening foam in the K70 CORE TKL keyboards. This foam works to reduce unwanted pings and clacks, ensuring that the user can enjoy a refined and comfortable typing experience. The sound dampening is especially useful during high-pressure gaming sessions, where minimizing distractions is crucial.

Another major highlight of the K70 CORE TKL WIRELESS model is its connectivity. The wireless version features Corsair’s SLIPSTREAM WIRELESS technology, which delivers an ultra-fast and reliable connection comparable to a wired setup. Gamers can also connect via Bluetooth, which allows up to 2,400 hours of battery life, translating to several months of uninterrupted gaming between charges. Additionally, the keyboards come with a USB Type-C cable that can be used to recharge while playing, ensuring that users never miss a beat.

Competitive Edge with FlashTap Technology and Game Mode

Corsair is always looking for ways to give gamers an edge, and the new K70 CORE TKL series is no exception. The addition of FlashTap technology sets these keyboards apart from their competitors. FlashTap is a new SOCD (Simultaneous Opposite Cardinal Directions) cleaning system that prioritizes either the first or last key pressed, making rapid strafing and quick directional changes more efficient. This feature is a significant advantage for competitive gamers who need to execute precise movements quickly.

The K70 CORE TKL series also includes an easy-access “Game Mode,” which can be activated with a single button press. Game Mode is designed to help players stay focused during intense gameplay by locking commonly mispressed keys, such as the Windows key, that can otherwise interrupt play. RGB lighting is automatically adjusted to a static color in Game Mode, reducing both latency and visual distractions. This allows gamers to stay focused and perform at their best without worrying about unnecessary interruptions or errors.

FlashTap and Game Mode, in combination, create an environment optimized for competitive play, making the K70 CORE TKL series an attractive choice for gamers looking to up their game. With these features, Corsair has successfully combined innovation and practicality, providing a tool that both casual players and esports professionals can appreciate.

Comfort and Convenience Redefined

Comfort is another key focus of the K70 CORE TKL series. Each keyboard comes with a magnetic cushioned palm rest that offers a soft yet supportive surface, enabling long hours of gameplay without wrist discomfort. This feature is especially important for players who spend extended periods at their desks, as it helps to alleviate the strain that often comes with long gaming sessions.

In addition to comfort, the K70 CORE TKL keyboards are designed for ease of use. Each keyboard includes a multi-function tactile rotary dial that can control a variety of settings, such as volume, zoom, backlighting, and scrolling. This dial is placed for easy accessibility, allowing users to adjust settings quickly without having to take their eyes off the screen.

The K70 CORE TKL keyboards are also built for portability. The detachable USB Type-C cable not only allows for convenient recharging but also makes it easy to transport the keyboard. Whether you’re heading to a gaming tournament or simply want to move between different workstations, the compact design and detachable cable make the K70 CORE TKL a versatile choice for any setup.

The customizable RGB lighting adds a finishing touch, allowing players to personalize their keyboards with millions of colors and effects. This lighting customization, paired with the advanced features and convenience-focused design, truly makes the K70 CORE TKL series an excellent addition to Corsair’s already impressive lineup of gaming keyboards.

With the introduction of the K70 CORE TKL and K70 CORE TKL Wireless., Corsair has created a series of keyboards that blend comfort, performance, and innovation into one compact package. From the smooth keystrokes provided by the MLX Red v2 switches to the ultra-fast SLIPSTREAM WIRELESS connectivity and the competitive advantages of FlashTap technology, these keyboards are designed to meet the demands of serious gamers.

Whether you are a professional esports player or simply someone who values a top-quality gaming experience, the K70 CORE TKL series is engineered to enhance every aspect of gameplay. Corsair has demonstrated once again why they are a leading name in the gaming world, delivering a product that exceeds expectations and sets a new standard for gaming peripherals.



