Framework news and modular handheld games console

Framework has this week provided an update on the latest shipments of their much-anticipated product, the Framework Laptop 13 (AMD Ryzen 7040 Series). The company has confirmed that the laptop is on track to start shipments before the end of the month, marking a significant milestone in their production timeline. This news comes after the initiation of SMT (Mainboard production), which has led to the final assembly of the laptops.

In a bid to ensure the product’s quality and performance, early units of the Framework Laptop 13 have been dispatched to press reviewers. These reviewers will conduct a thorough assessment of the laptop’s performance and battery life, providing potential consumers with an unbiased evaluation of the product. This move underscores Framework’s commitment to transparency and customer satisfaction.

In addition to the production updates, the company has also shared some technical advancements. Lead System Architect Kieran has implemented a firmware solution designed to reduce power consumption when using HDMI and DP Expansion Cards on the back two slots. This development is expected to enhance the laptop’s energy efficiency, thereby extending its battery life.

Framework modular handheld games console

You might also be interested in a great project created by the Pitstoptech YouTube channel which is created a modular portable handheld games console from Framework components. Check out the video below to learn more.

“Project I’ve been working on that I’m very passionate about. A fully upgradeable gaming handheld where you can upgrade the battery, mainboard (cpu), ram, storage by utilising Frameworks modular components. I will be selling it soon as a DIY kit for those that want another way to reuse (or buy new) their Framework components. Can be currently upgraded to a Ryzen 7840U mainboard and a 61Wh battery for maximum performance. Intel 1260p mainboard, 16GB ram, 512gb ssd, 55Wh Battery, dual speakers, 7 inch FHD touchscreen, High speed WIFI & Bluetooth and .”

Other articles you may find of interest on the subject of Framework laptops and modular computers :

However, Framework is not resting on its laurels. The company is currently investigating a future USB-A Expansion Card hardware revision to resolve power issues with USB-A Expansion Cards on the back slots. This proactive approach to problem-solving is indicative of Framework’s dedication to delivering a superior product to its customers.

In an exciting development, a community member, pitstoptech, has ingeniously created a modular gaming handheld using a Framework Laptop 13 Mainboard and Battery. The gaming handheld incorporates last year’s 12th Gen Intel Core Mainboard. However, with the introduction of this year’s Ryzen 7040 Mainboards, the gaming performance is expected to exceed that of the Steam Deck and other similar handhelds.

Despite these advancements, Framework acknowledges the environmental impact of the technology industry, including their own contribution. The industry generates a staggering 50 million metric tons of e-waste each year. In response to this, Framework is committed to creating products that last longer, thereby reducing their environmental footprint.

In a move towards sustainability, Framework, with funding from Intel, commissioned Fraunhofer IZM to conduct a detailed life cycle analysis (LCA) on the Framework Laptop 13. The aim of this analysis is to identify areas for improvement in the product’s life cycle, from production to disposal. The LCA report is available for download on the company’s website, demonstrating Framework’s commitment to transparency and environmental responsibility.

Framework’s recent update provides a comprehensive overview of the latest developments in the production and shipment of the Framework Laptop 13. The company’s commitment to quality, performance, and sustainability is evident in their proactive approach to problem-solving and their dedication to reducing their environmental impact. As the technology industry continues to evolve, Framework is poised to make a significant contribution with its innovative and sustainable products.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals