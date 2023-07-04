Framework Laptop 16 memory and storage options confirmed

Continuing the closer look at the new and highly anticipated Framework Laptop 16 modular portable computer expected to launch sometime later this year. Its creators have released more details on the modular laptops memory options and storage.

When the Laptop 16 launches pre-built configurations will be available with set combinations of memory and storage, while the DIY Edition, will allow you to choose from any of the modules available in the Framework Marketplace or even install your own.

Framework Laptop 16 memory and storage

Framework Laptop 16 has two DDR5 SO-DIMM sockets. These support up to 32GB each, enabling 64GB of DDR5-5600 memory, and we’ll be offering 8GB, 16GB, and 32GB modules. This matches what we have on the Framework Laptop 13 (AMD Ryzen 7040 Series), and we’re bringing our new branded memory modules there too.

“In keeping with Framework’s philosophy, the Framework Laptop 16 has socketed memory and storage, making it easy for you to choose what you need on day one and upgrade to more any time later. We’ve taken both memory and storage to the next level on Framework Laptop 16. For memory, we’ve created new semi-custom Framework-branded DDR5-5600 modules. For storage, we have two M.2 slots, as well as the ability to add two more in the Expansion Bay for colossal storage capacity.”

Modular laptop

“One core challenge we aimed to solve for memory on the Framework Laptop 16 was being able to offer the same modules for pre-built systems, DIY Edition, and the Framework Marketplace. Historically, we needed to source separate “OEM” modules from Samsung, SK Hynix, and Micron for use in our factory, and “Retail” modules from Crucial to offer in DIY Edition and the Marketplace.

Instead, we worked with memory maker ADATA to create custom-label modules that we can use across all areas. Currently, we’re leveraging SK Hynix DDR5-5600 memory chips for these modules, but may use other chips that meet the performance bar in the future as well.”

“When we first visited ADATA’s headquarters in Taipei, they offered to give us a tour of their manufacturing line. We assumed they meant we could take a trip out to a factory in the future, but instead, they took us to another floor of the same building and showed us one of the most impressive, compact manufacturing environments we’ve seen.

They have several highly-automated SMT (surface-mount technology) lines pumping out large quantities of memory and storage modules in a normal-looking office tower! Conveniently, this means we’re making our custom modules a short distance away from our laptop manufacturing lines that are also in Taiwan, enabling efficient logistics and better control over supply.”

