Framework Laptop 16 a truly modular laptop design demonstrated

In a few months time Framework the leading modular laptop company will be launching its Laptop 16 modular portable computer. Offering a wealth of customization features including the choice between Intel or AMD CPUs. If you would like to learn more about the Framework Laptop 16 modular design and what is capable of being swapped out check out the video created by the Linus Tech Tips team.

Why bother with other laptops when you can purchase a modular laptop and upgrade its components as and when you need. Not only being kinder to the environment but also your wallet.

“Not only does the Framework Laptop 16 carry forward all of the same design philosophy around upgrade, repair, and customization from the Framework Laptop 13 at a substantially higher performance point, but it also brings in two new module ecosystems: a fully reconfigurable input deck and modular, upgradeable graphics.”

Framework Laptop 16 modular design

This enables an incredible range of use cases and deep personalization for gamers, creators, engineers, and more. We’ll be sharing full specifications, pricing, and availability when we open pre-orders on the Framework Laptop 16 this spring, ahead of shipments in late 2023. [Edit: We’ve updated this to Summer 2023, and we’ve kicked off a series of Deep Dives detailing each subsystem in the Framework Laptop 16″

“With the Framework Laptop 16, options for the input system are nearly unlimited. Input Modules are hot-swappable, making it easy for you to reconfigure at any time. Input modules come in three sizes – Small, Medium (Numpad Modules), and Large (Keyboard Modules).

Many of the Small module options enable color customization, but it’s also possible to build functional modules like an LED Matrix or haptic slider. For Medium modules, in addition to numpads, secondary displays and macro pads are workable. For Large modules, we’re developing both regular backlit keyboards in a range of languages and an RGB backlit version.”

Source : FML



