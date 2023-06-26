Framework Laptop 16 modular laptop aluminum and magnesium alloy enclosure

If like us you are patiently waiting for the arrival of the new and highly anticipated Framework Laptop 16. A modular laptop that allows you to upgrade and access the inner workings as you would a desktop PC. You are sure to enjoy this deep dive into the design and construction of the laptops casing and enclosure. The Framework Laptop 16 is designed with a focus on rigidity, durability, and lightweight and features on our menu and magnesium alloy case.

Despite having a sleek thickness of under 18mm, the engineers and designers at Framework manage to deliver high performance with a 16-inch screen. A unique feature of this model is its ability to accommodate discrete graphics using a Graphics Module, which marginally increases the thickness of the laptop to under 21mm, thereby providing increased thermal capacity for the GPU.

Offering a step up from the Framework Laptop 13 in terms of mechanical complexity, incorporating a larger screen size and higher performance parameters, along with two new module systems – the Input Modules and Expansion Bay. Despite these advancements, the laptop retains a clean and minimal industrial design, with no visible fasteners on the outside.

Modular laptop

The construction of the Framework Laptop 16 is based on two core mechanical parts: a Bottom Cover, made of molded magnesium alloy, and a Top Cover, made of CNC aluminum. These parts are developed in collaboration with Catcher Technology, one of the world’s leading enclosure manufacturers. The components are manufactured in Catcher’s highly automated facility in Tainan, Taiwan.

Framework Laptop 16 Bottom Cover

The Bottom Cover is a complexly structured part made of magnesium alloy, which houses the Mainboard, Battery, Speakers, Input Modules, and other key components. This part is manufactured using a technique called thixomolding, where the magnesium alloy is heated until it reaches a semi-liquid state, and then injection molded into custom tooling. This method facilitates the production of large, precisely detailed parts. The use of magnesium alloy, which is lighter than aluminum, and the thixomolding process help to ensure high rigidity and low weight.

The manufacturing process of the Bottom Cover involves several steps. After the thixomolding, a small amount of milling is performed for features that cannot be molded and to thin certain areas further. The magnesium part is then painted using a low-VOC paint process to protect and color match the magnesium alloy.

Framework Laptop 16 Top Cover

On the other hand, the Top Cover of the Framework Laptop 16 is a CNC aluminum anodized part. For thin parts like the Top Cover, the CNC process is an efficient way to utilize the strength and durability of aluminum without resulting in a significant amount of waste material. The milled out material is recycled back into future aluminum enclosure material.

The Bottom Cover is made of 90% post-industrial recycled magnesium alloy, and the Top Cover is made of 75% post-industrial recycled aluminum. There are plans to find post-consumer recycled sources for both these materials in the future. In addition to these two main parts, the laptop also includes smaller plastic inner frame and cosmetic parts, along with a magnetic attach, color-customizable bezel, all of which are made from 30-35% post-consumer recycled polycarbonate (PC) or PC+ABS plastics.

Preorders for the new modular Framework Laptop 16 are expected to open sometime during the summer months of 2023 and shipping is expected to take place before the end of the year. As always as soon more information is made available we will keep you up to speed as always. In the meantime jump over to the official Framework website for more details, specifications interview the company smaller Laptop 13 portable computer.



