Framework Laptop 16 modular portable computer

This month the engineers at Framework have unveiled their latest modular laptop in the form of the aptly named Laptop 16. Offering an upgradeable, modular graphics and reconfigurable input in the form of a high-performance 16″ laptop. Pre-orders for the Framework Laptop 16 will start during the spring months of 2023 with shipping expected to take place before the end of the year.

Framework is also released open source firmware based on QMK keyboard software that runs on the Raspberry Pi RP2040 microcontroller that many of the companies Input Modules utilize. The latest Framework Laptop 16 builds on the companies already available Framework Laptop 13 and has been created to provide higher performance as well as two new modules to the companies ecosystem the form of a a fully reconfigurable input deck and modular, upgradeable graphics.

“With the Framework Laptop 16, we’re delivering on a dream that many have given up on: upgradeable, modular graphics in a high-performance notebook. With the Expansion Bay system, it’s possible to upgrade Graphics Modules independently of the rest of the laptop. Since Expansion Bay modules can extend the laptop in both thickness and depth, we have immense design flexibility to handle generation over generation changes in mechanical, thermal, and electrical requirements for GPUs.”

The Framework Laptop 16 also brings in the Expansion Card system from the Framework Laptop 13, letting you choose which ports you’d like on each side along with adding other functionality like high speed storage. We’ve enabled three Expansion Cards on each side. We’ve also replaced the fixed 3.5mm headphone jack with a new Audio Expansion Card, letting you choose analog audio if you’d like or swap it for a port if you’re using a USB or wireless headset. “

Developer documentation is available on GitHub today for all three systems: Input Modules, Expansion Bay Modules, and Expansion Cards. By open-sourcing our designs early, we’re enabling the creation of a robust and vibrant ecosystem of modules to accompany the launch of the Framework Laptop 16. In the future, we’ll also be opening the Framework Marketplace to third party module makers, enabling both individuals and companies to participate directly in the ecosystem.

For more information on the new Framework Laptop 16 and to register your details to be notified when orders open jump over to the official company website by following the link below.

