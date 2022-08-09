Sennheiser Momentum 4 wireless headphones

Following on from a few leaked details earlier this week Sennheiser has today officially unveiled its new wireless Momentum 4 headphones, sporting a 60 hour battery life and new design. The new wireless headphones allow you to make calls and use your favorite voice assistant and are equipped with a 2×2 digital beamforming microphone array and automatic wind noise suppression technology.

Offering up to 60 hours of use on a single charge and fast charging technology when flat, a quick 10 minute charge can provide up to 6 hours of listening. Equipped with a touchpad interface the wireless headphones can be controlled without the need to open your phone app and offer both voice and sound prompts to help you easily navigate menus, make calls and ask your voice assistant for help. The Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones are now available to preorder priced at £299.99 or €349.90 and will start shipping on August 23, 2022.

Momentum 4 wireless headphones

” Sennheiser’s MOMENTUM range continues to redefine the standard for sophisticated listening through superior sound. Now, the new MOMENTUM 4 Wireless raises the bar even higher, with best-in-class sound, advanced Adaptive Noise Cancellation and exceptional comfort. With smart, intuitive features that enhance every interaction and an outstanding battery life of up to 60 hours, there’s nothing between users and an incredible listening experience. “

“Our MOMENTUM range has always set the standard for sophisticated listening with superior sound,” says Christian Ern, Sennheiser Principal Product Manager Consumer Headphones. “The new MOMENTUM 4 Wireless once again raises the bar – delivering best-in-class sound quality with advanced Adaptive Noise Cancellation and exceptional comfort. Thanks to features including Transparency Mode, Built-in EQ and a new Sound Personalisation feature, users can listen in their own customised way.”

“​MOMENTUM 4 Wireless delivers Sennheiser’s Signature Sound that surpasses everything in its class – letting users enjoy their music as never before. Thanks to an audiophile-inspired acoustic system powered by a 42mm transducer, the MOMENTUM 4 Wireless provides brilliant dynamics, clarity and musicality. Its next generation Adaptive Noise Cancellation ensures users stay immersed, hearing every thrilling detail even in noisy environments. “

Source : Sennheiser

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals