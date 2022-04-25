Sennheiser SPORT true wireless earbuds

Sennheiser has launched their new true wireless earbuds designed for fitness enthusiasts and athletes in the form of the aptly named SPORT. Capable of providing up to 9 hours of playback with a further 18 hours available from the charging case the SPORT True Wireless earbuds are now available to preorder priced at $130 and will start shipping out to customers on May 3rd 2022.

The earbuds have an IP54 rating and are both dust and splash resistant and are perfect for those heavy sweaty workouts, running in the rain and even workouts on the beach, says Sennheiser. Equipped with unique 7 mm dynamic driver capable of delivering ” superior clarity without distortion – even at high volume” the wireless earbuds feature Sennheiser’s TrueResponse transducer.

“The new Sennheiser SPORT True Wireless brings superior audio performance for fitness enthusiasts and athletes no matter how intense the workout. In addition to the Sennheiser Smart Control App’s Focus and Aware EQ settings, athletes can make fully customizable presets for their listening experience via the Sound Check feature.

The intuitive touch controls of the SPORT True Wireless let users personalize the sound to their preferences and facilitate access to audio navigation and voice assistants. Bluetooth 5.2 compatibility and support for audio codecs like SBC, AAC and aptX also make it easy to stay connected to mobile devices, smartwatches, smart TVs, and connected fitness devices for a seamless audio experience.”

“Every movement during sports is a challenge for your earbuds fit to keep delivering great sound. For anyone who likes to listen to music while exercising, it’s important to be able to concentrate fully on the sport without fear of the earbuds slipping out of place. As all ears are unique in shape and size ‘one fits all’ is not secure, so we have focused on providing a fully customizable solution for maximum wearing comfort and a secure fit.” says David Holm, Sennheiser Sports Product Manager.”

Source : Sennheiser

