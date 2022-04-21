Garmin Vivosmart 5 fitness tracker unveiled

Garmin has launched a new fitness tracker, the Garmin Vivosmart 5 the device will retail for $149.99 and it is now available to purchase.

The new Garmin Vivosmart 5 works with both Apple smartphones and Android phones and the device comes with up to 7 days of battery life.

Garmin® International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN), today announced the vívosmart® 5, a comfortable, easy-to-read smart fitness tracker with Garmin’s most advanced sleep features, including sleep score. Designed for customers seeking a simpler solution for monitoring their wellbeing, the vívosmart 5 features at-a-glance health stats for Pulse Ox, 24/7 heart rate monitoring, Body BatteryTM energy monitoring, all-day stress tracking and more — no subscription required1. When it’s time to move, the vívosmart 5 tracks the basics like steps, calories burned and intensity minutes plus a variety of built-in sports apps for activities like walking, pool swimming, cycling, yoga, cardio and more2. With smart notifications, calendar reminders and safety features that can be triggered with the press of a button, the vívosmart 5 delivers on all of the essentials3.

