Xiaomi Smart Band 7 fitness tracker for €50

After first unveiling their new Smart Band 7 fitness tracker back in May, Xiaomi has this week confirmed pricing throughout Europe of $50. Making available the Smart Band 7 with 1.62” full AMOLED high-resolution display available from European partners.

The activity tracker is waterproof to 5ATM and can monitor your heart rate, blood oxygen and more. The small fitness tracker is equipped with a rechargeable 180 mAh battery providing up to 14 days of use on a single charge. Sleep tracking is also available and the wrist worn device can be paired with both iOS or Android phones using Bluetooth connectivity to synchronize data.

“Designed for health enthusiasts, Xiaomi Smart Band 7 features a 1.62” full AMOLED high-resolution display, and a wider screen design with 25% increased visibility compared to the previous generation.² This provides more viewing space for information, and offers improved clarity and efficiency for users. With 110+ sport modes, users are empowered in setting personalized fitness goals that fit their lifestyle, for more personalized health and wellness. With three additional modes – Training load, Recovery duration and Training effect – users can evaluate and adjust their workout schedule and intensity for maximized performance.”

“The device features an all-new VO₂ max professional workout analysis, which measures the maximum amount of oxygen users can utilize during exercise. Xiaomi Smart Band 7 also provides sleep tracking, as well as SpO₂ and heart-rate monitoring.³ Xiaomi Smart Band 7 comes with 100+ watch faces, as well as multiple colorful strap options to match. The battery is designed to last up to 14 days on standby.⁴ Finally, with 5ATM water resistance,⁵ it’s ready to go rain or shine.”

Source : Xiaomi

