Xiaomi will imminently launched its new Mi Band 7 fitness tracker throughout China later this month making it available to preorder from May 31, 2022 onwards. Priced under $40 the latest generation of activity tracker from Xiaomi features a larger color display in the form of a 1.62 inch AMOLED.

The activity tracker features a waterproof enclosure capable of 5ATM of protection enabling you to wear it during those swimming sessions to monitor your heart rate, blood oxygen and more. The small fitness tracker is equipped with a 180 mAh battery capable of providing up to 14 days of use honest single charge. Sleep tracking is also included in the fitness tracker can be paired with both iOS or Android phones using Bluetooth connectivity to synchronize data.

Xiaomi Mi Band 7 fitness tracker

The Xiaomi Mi Band 7 standard version is priced at 249 Chinese yuan (~$37), and the NFC version is priced at 299 yuan (~$44) although Xiaomi is offering preorder pricing of 239 yuan (~$36) and 279 yuan (~$42) respectively for a limited time. Unfortunately the currency conversions may not accurately reflect the prices you can expect when the fitness tracker arrives in the United States and other countries worldwide.

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet for the new fitness tracker, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : Liliputing : MySmartPrice : Android Authority

