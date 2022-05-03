Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T smartphone launched

Xiaomi has launched a new Android smartphone in Japan, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T. The handset comes with a 6.5-inch LCD display that features a Full HD+ resolution.

The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 mobile processor and it comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of included storage.

The new Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T also comes with a microSD card slot if you need some extra storage and it comes with a 3.5mm audio jack and features NFC.

Other specifications on the handset include a range of cameras, there is a single camera on the front of the device and dual cameras on the back.

On the front of the handset, there is an 8-megapixel camera that is designed for taking selfies and for making video calls. On the back of the device, there is a 50-megapixel main camera for photos and videos, there is also a 2-megapixel secondary camera.

The new Xiaomi Redmi Note smartphone also comes with a 5000 mAh battery and it features 18W fast charging. The handset will be available in a choice of cameras which include Gray, Aqua Blue, and Dark Blye, the device will retail for JPY 34,800 in Japan, which is about $270 at the current exchange rate.

