Xiaomi 12 Series of smartphones launched

Xiaomi has launched its latest high-end Android smartphone, the Xiaomi 12 Series and there are three models in the range.

The range is made up of the Xiaomi 12 Ultra, the 12S, and the 12S Pro, and the handset feature imaging technology from Leica.

In this new era of mobile photography, Xiaomi and Leica have jointly created a new standard for smartphone photography. Combining Leica’s in-depth understanding of optics, image processing, image quality, and Xiaomi’s rich experience in smartphone computing photography, Xiaomi 12S Series “co-engineered with Leica” offers unprecedented smartphone image quality, colors that closely adhere to Leica’s signature look and feel.

In order to help push imaging technology to new limits, Xiaomi and Leica have co-developed sophisticated optical lenses. As the top model, Xiaomi 12S Ultra utilizes Leica’s world-class optical design capabilities in its lens system while adhering to their stringent optical quality testing standards and implementing Xiaomi’s expertise in miniaturizing components to ensure ultra-high resolution, ultra-high light sensitivity, reduced dispersion, and lower flare.

Xiaomi 12S Ultra primary camera adopts an 8P aspheric lens, in order to address common photography issues such as flare, ghosting, and chromatic aberration, the camera module of Xiaomi 12S Ultra also adds anti-glare lens coating, lens edge ink coating, cyclic olefin copolymer material, and infrared light filter with spin coating technology. Together, these features offer a clearer overall picture that is consistent across the lens.

Source Xiaomi

