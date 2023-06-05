Ace Card wallet tracker supports Android and Apple Find My

Trackers from Apple, Tile and similar tend to be rather thick and bulky when trying to keep them in your wallet. Forming an uncomfortable bump in your slim wallet deforming the leather. Ace Card is a superslim wallet tracker only slightly thicker than a credit card that supports both Android and Apple Find My location services. Allowing you to easily keep track of your cash and cards when out and about.

The slim card can also be used to track other personal items when you require a slim solution that can be tucked away out of sight. Early bird supporter pledges are now available for the original project from roughly $27 or £22 (depending on current exchange rates).

“No Network or Data Required Ace Card sends out a secure Bluetooth signal that can be detected by nearby devices in the Find My network These devices send the location of your Ace Card to the app — anonymous and encrypted to protect your privacy. Ace Card also works as a Smart Business Card. With a wide-surface NFC tag embedded into it’s design. Personalize your profile and turn on networking mode to share your profile with the ease of NFC.”

“Hey Siri I Google Where’s my Ace Card? Play a sound on the built-in speaker by going to the Items tab in the Find My app, or ask Siri or Google. At 105 dB, you can hear your Ace Card even in noisy environments. Get notifications around the World Get real-time notifications on your phone. Leave your Wallet behind? Your phone alerts you right away.”

Assuming that the Ace Card funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2023. To learn more about the Ace Card wallet tracker project scrutinize the promotional video below.

“See your Ace Card on a map in the Apple Find My and Android Find My Device apps. Play a sound that can be heard up to 105 decibels. Get accurate directions to your tracker within the ecosystem. Use over a billion devices in the Apple Find My & Android Find My Device network by sending out a encrypted bluetooth signal to pinpoint your location. No data or network is required for your Ace Card. “

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the wallet tracker, jump over to the official Ace Card crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

