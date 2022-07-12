Remace weighted jump rope burns 300 calories in just 10 minutes

Using the Remace weighted jump rope system for just 10 minutes a day will help improve both your cardio and strength say its creators. “We’re Remace Active and we believe fitness should be fun. This is why we created the Remace Jump Rope system, so anyone, at any level of physical strength, could feel better and get stronger.” A 10 minute workout with the Remace Jump Rope will burn 300 calories and thanks to its small compact size can be easily transported and used anywhere.

“Our design is one-of-a-kind and our Jump Rope System considers the everyday obstacles a person might face on their fitness journey. Bored? Attend one of our free jumping classes. Want more of a challenge? Switch to a heavier rope. Traveling? You don’t have to worry about breaking up your routine, you can easily take your jump rope with you wherever you go. Short on time? A ten-minute workout can burn up to 300 calories. Like working out with a partner? Share one with a friend.”

Assuming that the Remace funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around . To learn more about the Remace weighted jump rope project play the promotional video below. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $ or £ (depending on current exchange rates).

“We chose to create a jump rope because of how effective jumping rope really is. Jumping rope engages more muscles than any other form of cardio. The weighted ropes add resistance so you can get a great upper body workout while building strength and gaining endurance. With the Remace Jump Rope system, you’re set up for success. Cardio never felt so good.”

“You don’t need a personal trainer, gym membership or expensive equipment to get in shape. The Remace Jump rope is a fraction of the price of other, more costly, traditional fitness options and more effective.”

