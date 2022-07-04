Workout at home with the FURUN 400lb smart home gym

If you are looking to improve your health, physical performance or simply get into shape you might be interested in a new weight training system created by the engineers and designers at FURUN. The new IM.GYM smart home gym has been specifically designed to provide 100 full body workouts and is capable of tracking your strength up to 400lbs or 181Kg. Providing you with your very own personal trainer in the comfort of your home. The smart workout algorithm will use your data to recommend the perfect workout to help you improve your strength over time.

Early bird pledges are now available for the home gym project from roughly $848 or £702 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 47% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Too busy with the hustle and bustle of the day-to-day to get a good workout in? Not sure what exercises you should do? Need to know how to perfect your form? IM.GYM is more than just a simple home gym. It’s a total exercise solution, recommending workout regimens that best match your physical condition. IM.GYM gives you access to 100+ tutorial workout videos. Now, even beginners can easily plan their fitness journey. You can even do squats, deadlifts, bench press, and other essential weight exercises with IM.GYM. It’s common knowledge that barbell and dumbbell exercises at overbearing weights can injure the joints or back.”

If the IM.GYM campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2022. To learn more about the IM.GYM home gym project review the promotional video below.

400lb smart home gym

“Beginners can feel the burn at just 10 lbs. of weight, but pros can feel like they’re not being adequately challenged even at 200 lbs. of weight. When you need to adjust the intensity of your workout, just add or reduce resistance bands as necessary. Now you don’t need to purchase separate pieces of equipment for a full-body workout. IM.GYM is a workout from head-to-toe in just one piece of equipment. Train ALL muscle groups whenever you want in the comfort of your own home. “

“Just hook the bands to the left and right sensor hooks, and adjust the length. Push the button on the top of the device to adjust and lock-in the length of your bands to best match your exercise. If you’re going to do a bench workout, use the bench foot switch to easily adjust the bands.”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the home gym, jump over to the official IM.GYM crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals