ProHa fitness mirror your personal smart home gym and trainer

If you are searching for the ultimate workout system that can be used in the comfort of your own home, you may be interested in the ProHa fitness mirror. A new home gym and trainer housed in a large touchscreen mirror which guides you through a wide variety of different workouts whether you need to work on strength, cardio, Pilates, posture, meditation, tai chi or simply stretch out those muscles from a run.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $699 or £580 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 53% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“ProHa fitness mirror is a stay-at-home gym. It has one-on-one professional instructor training courses. With AI technology, ProHa fitness mirror can monitor and correct the user’s movements in real-time to ensure that the user’s training movements are standardized. ProHa mirror can also customize a personal training program for users. It is the perfect personal gym for everyone.

It comes with brand new designs. The 24mm extremely thin body and the streamlined design are beyond the past. The 60-inch extreme high-definition bright mirror makes the fitness mirror become a luxurious full-length mirror when it’s off. HiDong brings the breakthrough 5A mirror technology that no one has and allows you to start your fitness mirror with only one touch.”

If the ProHa campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2022. To learn more about the ProHa fitness mirror project checkout the promotional video below.

Smart home gym and trainer

“ProHa has 21 types of courses and thousands of online courses for you to choose from. ProHa also prepared courses for the young, children, and elders, which are suitable for the whole family and all levels. Except for the fitness courses that are suitable for most users, (Dance Cardio, Meditation, Barre, Kickboxing, Stretch, Pilates, Ballet, Strength, Boxing, Yoga Flow, Kettlebell, Weight Training, Sculpt..) ProHa also prepared fitness courses that are suitable for middle-aged, elderly people as well as children, so that your whole family can join you to feel the happiness that fitness brings.”

“ProHa’s 24mm extreme thin body and the streamlined design make it perfectly fit any home style, making it the lightest, thinnest fitness mirror on the market. ProHa brings the breakthrough 5A mirror technology. The design of AM and AF allows you to touch the screen freely without worrying about leaving fingerprints. Hassle-free workout. The touch screen is not our limit. ProHa fitness mirror can also be controlled by both mouse and your own voice, the built-in voice control system allows you to select courses easily hands-free.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the fitness mirror, jump over to the official ProHa crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

