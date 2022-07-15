Versatile home gym offers over 100 workouts

If you are searching for a small compact yet versatile home gym that allows you to carry out over 100 different workouts, it might be worth your while checking out the KIT GYM which is this month launched via Kickstarter.”Most exercises require several pieces of equipment. Now, you can do it all with KIT GYM!” Weightlifting, cardio, Pilates, stretching and more. Early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $190 or £161 (depending on current exchange rates).

“KIT GYM allows users to adjust their resistance and seamlessly flow through their workout with just one device. KIT GYM enables your body to fully engage all of your muscles and core. Enhance your workout experience with KIT GYM. It’s your all-in-one workout device to work on your back, upper body, lower body, core, and more! KIT GYM’s cushion is designed to decrease the pressure applied to your hips and joints so you can work out with enhanced stability (and comfort!).”

Assuming that the KIT GYM funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2022. To learn more about the KIT GYM home gym project watch the promotional video below.

Home gym

“KIT GYM is packed with all workout features like weight-lifting, cardiovascular, pilates, stretching, and post work out massages. With a single workout equipment, you can do all the exercises you want. Transform your bedroom, living room, or basically anywhere to your personal fitness center. A true all-in-one workout equipment must allow users to workout in various ways to fit your physical condition and workout goal. Try out over dozens of workout poses/moves.”

“There is no need to install a bulky & expensive treadmill in your house. You can enhance your cardiovascular & core strength with doing mountain climbers on KIT GYM. There is no need to purchase additional equipment like foam rollers or massage guns. Complete your workouts from beginning to end with KIT GYM.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the home gym, jump over to the official KIT GYM crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

