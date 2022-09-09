Masuger massage gun hits the spots others can’t

Masuger is being marketed as the world’s first massage gun with customizable amplitude, enabling you to reach areas and recovery cycles others cannot. Launched by Kickstarter this month the Masuger can provide strokes from 5 to 15 mm and offers a speed from 1,500 rpm up to a massive 3,200 rpm and is capable of providing a force from 5KGF right up to 20KGF.

Early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $179 or £215 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 40% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“We are pioneering massage guns one more time, combined with stepless adjustment of speed, stroke length and stall force all in one device. Masuger unlocks so many new ways to relieve your muscles, because it offers literally countless ways to combine and customize to create a truly personalized recharge routine. From your muscles to the fascias beneath, true percussive relaxation is caring for your muscles at a deeper level. Love your muscles and choose Masuger, the ultimate device for muscle health!”

If the Masuger campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2022. To learn more about the Masuger massage gun project watch the promotional video below.

“Find that sweet spot with Masuger! Thanks to breakthrough stepless adjustment, you’ll quickly and easily customize your perfect level of speed and pressure–exactly what you need to feel great again. Use for relief of muscle pain, soreness and stiffness whenever and wherever you want. No need for appointments with a private therapist when you’ve got Masuger on your side. Whether you’ve got ultra low or high threshold pain endurance, Masuger will work for you. This is truly advanced and effective massage technology on your terms and in the privacy of your own home.”

“Masuger gives you the power to achieve deeper muscle relief thanks to its innovative design and advanced features. And thanks to adjustable stroke length, you control the amplitude of pressure right for your perfect deep tissue experience.”

Source : Kickstarter

