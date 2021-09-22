Fryction Bodyweight Frames provide the perfect home gym workout

Fitness machines, weight benches, rowing machines, bikes and home gym systems tend to take up a lot of space and can quickly start cluttering up your apartment or house. One solution are the compact Fryction Bodyweight Frames designed to quickly attach and eat out from subtle mountings points installed in your wall. Launched via Kickstarter the Bodyweight Frames have already raised over half a required pledge goal with still 28 days remaining. The compact home gym workout system allows you to easily carry out effective bodyweight workouts without taking up valuable home space.

Bodyweight Frames home gym features

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $336 or £249 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 30% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Pull-ups and dips are some of the most effective exercises for building muscle. These bodyweight exercises are often still included in workout routines, despite the various fitness equipment and machines available at gyms. To perform these exercises, all you need are handles in the proper positions. Now you can easily perform these exercises at home without having to purchase heavy, space-consuming workout stations or conventional pull-up frames, which take up a lot of space. “

If the Bodyweight Frames campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2022. To learn more about the Bodyweight Frames home gym project view the promotional video below.

“The moment you exert a downward force on the handles, the frames lock into position and stabilize from your bodyweight. This elegant method of suspension is the only way to eliminate the intermediate bar that characterizes conventional pull up bars.”

“Most people do not want or cannot accommodate the existing alternatives in their homes because of its large size or permanent commitment to their interior. For those, we have found a solution that can be easily taken off the wall, folded and then stored. You can install the support elements in different places that are most convenient for you. The support elements can also be covered with a painting, clothing, decorations and so on.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the home gym, jump over to the official Bodyweight Frames crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals