Keytool key organiser and keychain multitool

Keytool is a small multifunctional key organiser and multitool designed to provide an everyday carry that is both functional and aesthetic. The small keychain design allows you to carry from 2 to 5 keys and includes a high quality blade, and obligatory bottle opener, pocket clip, keychain connector, smartphone stand and a unique camera tripod incorporated into the design.

Early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $19 or £14 (depending on current exchange rates). If the Keytool campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2021. To learn more about the Keytool multitool project watch the promotional video below.

“In itself, the biggest challenge for Keytool has been to get here. It has been a long and hard design and product optimization work to reach this final result that we consider perfect. Once funded we will make sure everything goes according to the plan, so as to meet the promised deadline. We have manufacturing, operations, and logistics configured and ready to go. As a guarantee of work well done, we have the experience of having carried out many product engineering projects, as well as experience with our manufacturers, with the product’s requirements and with implementing exhaustive quality control processes.”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the multitool, jump over to the official Keytool crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals