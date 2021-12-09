Google Stadia lands on LG Smart TVs

LG has announced that Google Stadia cloud gaming is now available on their LG Smart TVs, it will be available in the latest devices that are running webOS 5.0 and webOS 6.0.

LG has said that Google’s cloud gaming service will be available in a total of 222 countries around the world at first.

Available now to download on the LG Content Store in all 22 countries where Stadia is currently available, the Stadia store features over 200 popular games such as Cyberpunk 2077, Resident Evil Village, Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, Hitman 3, Baldur’s Gate 3 as well as access to a growing list of free games and demos, all playable with just a compatible controller, no downloading required. A subscription to Stadia Pro offers a growing library of 30+ games to claim and play, with new titles added every month and exclusive discounts on games and add-on content. And with Stadia’s support for up to 4K HDR graphics and 60 FPS gameplay plus immersive 5.1 surround sound, LG Smart TVs are the perfect choice for those seeking an advanced gaming experience without having to purchase a separate console or expensive gaming PC.*

You can find out more details about Google Stadia on the LG Smart TVs over at LG at the link below.

Source LG

