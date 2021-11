LG Smart TVs get Apple Music app

LG has announced the launch of a new Apple Music App on their range of LG Smart TVs and it will be available on their smart TVs that are running webOS 4.0 and above.

The app is available as a free download on LG’s s, although you will need to have a subscription to Apple Music in order to use it. It looks like new users will be able to sign up for a free three-month trial from their LG TVs.

Now available in the LG Content Store for LG Smart TVs running webOS 4.0 and higher, the Apple Music app provides subscribers with access to over 90 million songs ad-free, over 30,000 expertly-curated playlists, music videos in 4K and the award-winning Apple Music Radio live streaming today’s hits, classics, and country. Apple Music on LG Smart TV also includes millions of tracks with time-synced lyrics, perfect for living room sing-alongs or parties. Subscribers can also access all the songs, albums, and playlists from their own music library on LG Smart TVs.

LG Smart TVs owners will enjoy the seamless Apple Music experience they currently experience across all their devices such as iPhone, iPad, Mac, HomePod mini, PC, and Android, but with the visual big-screen immersiveness that LG TVs can deliver. Owners of LG Smart TVs can download Apple Music from the LG Content Store, sign in to an existing account with their Apple ID, or begin the subscription process right from their TV by trying Apple Music free for 3 months.

You can find out more details about the Apple Music app for LG TVs over at LG at the link below.

Source LG

