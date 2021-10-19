New Apple Music Voice Plan launches for $4.99 a month

Apple has introduced a new Music Voice Plan to their range of subscription plans providing a new music experience designed exclusively for the company’s personal assistant Siri and priced at $4.99 or £4.99 per month. Users can subscribe to the new Apple Music Voice Plan through Siri by saying “Hey Siri, start my Apple Music Voice trial,” or by signing up through the Apple Music app.

Once you have subscribed to the new Apple Music Voice Plan you can request music be played across all of their Siri-enabled devices, including HomePod mini, AirPods, iPhone, or any other Apple device, and when using CarPlay. Apple Music is also receiving hundreds of new mood and activity playlists created by Apple Music’s editorial experts and “fully optimized just for voice” says Apple.

“Subscribers can ask Siri to “Play the dinner party playlist,” “Play something chill,” or even “Play more like this” for a truly personalized music experience. These new playlists are available to every subscriber of any Apple Music plan — and make using Apple Music, together with Siri, even better. Subscribers to the Apple Music Voice Plan will also have access to Apple Music’s entire lineup of playlists, including favorites like New Music Daily, Rap Life, Today’s Hits, Today’s Country, A-List Pop, R&B Now, and more.”

“Apple Music and Siri are natural partners and already work seamlessly together,” said Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats. “With Siri actively used on hundreds of millions of devices worldwide, we are thrilled to add this new plan that delivers an effortless music experience just by using your voice and makes Apple Music accessible to even more people around the world.”

The new Apple Music Voice Plan for $4.99 (US) per month is available later this fall in select countries and regions. Apple Music’s individual plan for $9.99 per month or family plan with up to six accounts for $14.99 per month at any time.

Source : Apple

