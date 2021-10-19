Apple Logic Pro 10.7 audio and Final Cut Pro 10.6 video editing software released

Yesterday during the Apple October 2021 press event Tim Cook and team introduced new updates to the companies Final Cut Pro video editing software and Logic Pro audio software, to complement the launch of the all-new MacBook Pro with powerful M1 Pro and M1 Max processors.

Apple Final Cut Pro 10.6 video editing software

– Final Cut Pro 10.6 is available today as a free update for existing users, and for $299.99 (US) for new users on the Mac App Store.

– Motion 5.6 and Compressor 4.6 are also available today as free updates for existing users, and for $49.99 (US) each for new users on the Mac App Store.

– Logic Pro 10.7 is also available today as a free update for all existing users, and for $199.99 (US) for new users on the Mac App Store.

– Mac users can sign up for a free trial of Final Cut Pro as well as a free trial of Logic Pro. For more information, visit apple.com/final-cut-pro and apple.com/logic-pro. Education customers can purchase the Pro Apps Bundle for Education for $199.99 (US).

“Final Cut Pro comes with innovative new features that allow editors to create beautifully tracked motion graphics and edit Cinematic mode videos recorded on iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro. The app also takes full advantage of the major performance gains enabled by M1 Pro and M1 Max in the all-new MacBook Pro. Video editors can now play seven streams of 8K ProRes at full resolution — over 230 million pixels — and export ProRes video over 5x faster than before.

Today’s update also introduces a new Object Tracker that lets video editors quickly and easily create eye-catching animated graphics that follow the movement of faces or objects in a video. Object tracking analysis is up to 5x faster on the new 16-inch MacBook Pro, and takes advantage of the machine learning capabilities of the Neural Engine in Apple silicon to accelerate the detection of faces and objects in video.”

Apple Logic Pro 10.7 audio software

“Spatial audio represents the next generation of sound with its revolutionary audio experience and true multi-dimensional sound and clarity. Now with a complete set of mixing and rendering tools, Logic Pro allows anyone to author their songs as Dolby Atmos music files compatible with Apple Music. Musicians, producers, and mix engineers can expand their stereo projects to the surround channels supported by Dolby Atmos, using new mixer and panner controls.

In addition, 13 plug-ins within Logic Pro — including Space Designer, Limiter, Loudness Meter, and Tremolo — have also been updated to take advantage of this new creative capability. Once the songs are published to Apple Music, listeners will be able to enjoy the immersive audio experience on their devices with spatial audio support. With the new MacBook Pro, musicians get workstation-class performance for creating massive spatial audio mixes, can quickly load large sample libraries, and can use up to 3x more plug-ins for recording.”

Source : Apple

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals