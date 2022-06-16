PlayStation 5 Share Factory Studio free video editing app updated

This week Sony have rolled out a new update to its PlayStation 5 Share Factory Studio free video editing app. In new feature included in the update is Bits, a simplified way to personalize and share your gameplay clips and screenshots to your friends on PS5.

PS5 free video editing app

“Choose from one of the many curated Bit styles to quickly create your own version of a familiar or trending meme. If you have your own idea for a Bit, use the easy Quick Edit mode to realize your vision. Either way, the new easy editing mode is ideal for both novice and pro editors. Bits is also the perfect companion to the recently released Game Captures feature in the PS App. All of the Bits you create in Share Factory Studio can be automatically accessed from your phone and then shared out to your favorite social apps.”

Bits Features include:

A brand-new editing mode with quick and easy access to all editing features and fresh content that can be added to your Bit.

Ability to create bite-sized entertainment that ranges from short three second rebounds to up to one-minute custom Bits.

New Bit styles that will update regularly from our Bits Live Service. Bit styles will refresh based on the day of the week, special events, holidays, seasons, and trending content.

Brand new sets of animated stickers that include sound and even text personalization options.

A new doodle feature which allows for creating freeform doodles using the DualSense wireless controller.

A new voiceover feature with the ability to add filters that change your voice to your voice recording.

“Our goal with Bits is to make it super easy and fun for PlayStation gamers to create and share short-form gameplay videos for sharing cool achievements, jokes, stunts, and any other type of eye-catching content. Some of our personal favorite Bits include Taco Tuesday, Sitcom Ending, Get Well Soon, and of course – Oh No Laugh.”

Source : Sony

